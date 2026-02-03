The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has described Niger State’s 50th anniversary as a moment for reflection, renewed commitment, and a forward-looking agenda anchored on unity and sustainable development. In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Information an...

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has described Niger State’s 50th anniversary as a moment for reflection, renewed commitment, and a forward-looking agenda anchored on unity and sustainable development.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the golden jubilee was more than a ceremonial milestone, noting that it symbolised the resilience, shared sacrifices, and enduring aspirations of the people of Niger State.

Idris recalled that Niger State was created in 1976 alongside Imo, Benue, Ogun, Ondo and Osun states, and has since occupied a strategic position in Nigeria’s political and economic landscape.

He noted that the state, popularly known as “The Power State,” is the largest in Nigeria by landmass and contributed significantly to the territory that now forms the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the minister, Niger State is richly endowed with vast arable land and key hydroelectric infrastructure, including the Kainji, Jebba and Shiroro dams, which play a critical role in national development by supplying power, supporting agriculture and sustaining livelihoods across the country.

He acknowledged the state’s experience with democratic governance over the years, stressing that the 50th anniversary should not only be a moment of retrospection but also an opportunity to chart a clearer path towards inclusive growth and long-term transformation.

He added that the political structure of Niger East, Niger North and Niger South underscores the importance of unity, responsible leadership, cultural integration and coherent policies in unlocking the state’s economic potential.

Idris further said Niger State continues to benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly in areas of economic revitalisation, infrastructure renewal and institutional reforms being implemented across the federation.

He urged stakeholders to confront current challenges, strengthen institutions and recommit to governance that delivers tangible benefits to citizens, while also paying tribute to the founding fathers and patriots who laid the foundations of the state and its democratic stability.

Describing the 50th anniversary as a defining moment, the minister called on the people of Niger State to embrace a shared vision of hope, responsibility and unity in building a prosperous future.

He also appealed to Nigerlites to support the Executive Governor of Niger State, Umaru Mohammed Bago, in his efforts to drive growth and development in the state.