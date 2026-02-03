The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he is paying close attention to political developments within the Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Wike said his interest stems from a desire to see the party remain united and viable, noting that ...

Wike said his interest stems from a desire to see the party remain united and viable, noting that the PDP once held power at the national level and must continue to be strengthened.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja during the party’s 105th National Executive Committee meeting.

According to the minister, his focus on Oyo State is driven purely by loyalty to the party and its future, rather than any personal agenda.

“Let me declare my interest clearly: I am interested in the survival and success of this party. I am also interested in all the happenings in Oyo State PDP. That is all I am interested in,” he said.

He further dismissed claims that members of the party were being subjected to intimidation, arguing that recent court decisions had rendered such accusations baseless.

“Who will intimidate us to the end? Some of us, by the grace of God, do not see what anyone can threaten us with.



“The legal battle has collapsed. They have no option but to recognise the Caretaker Committee,” Wike said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of a prolonged rift between Wike and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who were once political allies but are now aligned with opposing factions within the party.

In November last year, a faction led by Governor Makinde alongside Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed held a national convention, a move that was later nullified by the Federal High Court sitting in Oyo State.