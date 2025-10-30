The Niger state Independent Electoral Commission has commenced distribution of sensitive materials to the 25 local government areas of the state ahead of the forthcoming local government elections....

The chairman of the commission Jibrin Imam said the items were been released two days to the elections to forestall any delay in getting them to their locations considering the size of the state.

He said adequate security has been provided to escort the items .

10 political parties will participate in the elections . There 274 wards and 2,950 polling units in the state.

There are however concerns over likely voter apathy especially in local governments such as Rafi, Rijau and Mashegu that have witnessed recent resurgence of banditry activities in the past few days .

Niger state commissioner of Police Adamu Elleman assured that there has been massive deployment of policemen to every local government area to keep peace and ensure smooth conduct of the elections.

According to him over 7,000 police officers deployed ahead of LG elections.