Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed that all deaths in the State be reported and recorded henceforth at the closest health facility.

The Governor stated this in a State-wide Broadcast at the Government House, Minna.

The Governor says despite the State Government’s efforts at improving on the management of the COVID-19, loss of lives to the Pandemic are on the increase.

Governor Bello noted that though the state has recorded 166 confirmed cases, they are limited to 11 Local Government Areas.

He expressed dismay over the disregard to the established safety protocols of COVID-19 saying it is unacceptable.