Niger Governor presents letter of appointment to new Emir of Kontagora Emirate

Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani has presented Letter of Appointment to newly selected emir of Kontagora Emirate Alhaji Mohammed Barau.

After a previous selection of the Emir, some princes contesting for the office faulted the process, and governor Sani Bello ordered for a fresh reselection process which Mohammed Barau re-emerged as the new emir.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello represented by the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs Mr Emmanuel Umar enjoined the new Emir to carry every one along, to ensure peaceful coexistence which he said is necessary for the growth and development of the Emirate.

The new emir Mohammed Barau is the 7th Emir in the Kontogora emirate. He assured the people of Kontogora that he will operate an open door policy, while calling on the people of the Emirate to remain calm reaffirming his commitment to move the Emirate forward.

He said he will embark on reconciliation process with everyone that contested with him with the view to making peace and to collectively work for the betterment of the Emirate.

The appointment of the new Emir followed the death of late Mai Sudan, Alhaji Saidu Namaska who died on the 9th of September, 2021 after 47 years on the throne.