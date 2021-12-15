Niger arrests 4 suspects in connection to Mashegu killing

The Niger state government says it has arrested 4 persons connected to the killing of 18 persons in a mosque in mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area on the 18th of October.

The commissioner for local government, chieftaincy affairs and internal security Emmanuel Umar disclosed this while briefing news men in Minna.

He also noted that the state government through the ministry is reorganising the voluntary police sector bringing all voluntary security groups including vigilante, under a unified structure he said goal of the initiative is to make ensure proper coordination of their operations for optimal results and also mitigate the proliferation of small arms.

Honourable Umar also debunked a social media content that bandits are asking farmers to pay a levy before they can access their farmlands in Rumbum giwa in Mashegu local government area by group called kungiyar manoma, this is he dismissed as a propaganda to water down the efforts of the government and security operatives.

The commissioner also expressed the willingness of the government to engage communities in matters of security asserting that communities can defend themselves with necessary collaborations with the government and organised security operatives.