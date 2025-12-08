The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has entered into a strategic partnership with InnoPower Africa to create remote job opportunities for young Nigerian professionals in diaspora-owned businesses across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The agreement was formalised on Sunda...

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has entered into a strategic partnership with InnoPower Africa to create remote job opportunities for young Nigerian professionals in diaspora-owned businesses across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The agreement was formalised on Sunday during a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held on the sidelines of the 8th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja.

NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the collaboration aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to reducing unemployment by leveraging the global Nigerian diaspora network.

“NIDCOM is proud to champion this initiative that embodies our core mandate: mobilizing the Nigerian diaspora as active participants in solving our nation’s challenges,” she said.

“Nigerians abroad are employers, mentors, and champions who can directly create opportunities for their brothers and sisters at home.”

This was contained in a statement by Gabriel Odu of NIDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit.

Founder of InnoPower Africa, Emil Ekiyor, described Nigerian youth as world-class talents capable of delivering exceptional value to global businesses.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would create meaningful job placements and open up “unlimited opportunities” for young people seeking international experience.

Dabiri-Erewa signed the MoU on behalf of NIDCOM, while Ekiyor signed for InnoPower Africa. The Secretary to the Commission, Engr. Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, and legal advisers from both organisations witnessed the ceremony.

The partnership aims to connect Nigerian youth to international remote employment pipelines, positioning them to contribute to global innovation while boosting Nigeria’s economic prospects.