The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Commander Matuwo I. Olufokunbi of the United States Navy for his remarkable accomplishments, hailing him as a shining example for Nigerians both at home and abroa...

The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Commander Matuwo I. Olufokunbi of the United States Navy for his remarkable accomplishments, hailing him as a shining example for Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Commander Olufokunbi, a Nigerian-American, has made history by becoming the third Nigerian-American to command a U.S. Navy warship. Additionally, he is the first Nigerian-American to earn qualification as a Nuclear Engineer through the prestigious U.S. Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program—an achievement that sets him apart in this elite field.

In a statement released by Gabriel Odu of NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit, Dabiri-Erewa celebrated Olufokunbi’s success as a source of immense pride and motivation for Nigerians worldwide.

READ ALSO: NIDCOM Boss Dabiri-Erewa Receives Warm Reception In Calabar

She highlighted his perseverance and pioneering achievements as a testament to the resilience, creativity, and competitive spirit that Nigerians embody globally.

“This accomplishment showcases the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment that define the Nigerian ethos. Commander Olufokunbi’s success is proof that Nigerians in the diaspora continue to excel in all areas of endeavor,” Dabiri-Erewa affirmed.

She also emphasized the significance of his success in one of the most demanding programs within the U.S. military, noting that it reflects the high caliber and discipline of Nigerians on the international stage.

Encouraging young Nigerians to take inspiration from Olufokunbi’s journey, she underscored the importance of determination and integrity as keys to achieving excellence anywhere in the world.

Dabiri-Erewa concluded by reaffirming NiDCOM’s dedication to recognizing and supporting Nigerians abroad, whose achievements continue to enhance the nation’s global reputation.