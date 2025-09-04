The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, received a warm reception in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, on her arrival in the state ahead of the commissioning of the Cross Rivers State Diaspora Commission. This was disclosed in a statement and video shared on her official...

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, received a warm reception in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, on her arrival in the state ahead of the commissioning of the Cross Rivers State Diaspora Commission.

This was disclosed in a statement and video shared on her official X handle on Thursday.

According to the video, Dabiri was seen dancing to the beats from the drum and cultural display by the women of the state on her arrival at the Margaret Ekpo airport.

The caption reads, “Warm welcome in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, as we get set to commission the Cross Rivers State Diaspora Commission ( Cridcom) headed by a pioneer staff of ⁦@nidcom_gov, Mr Otu Okor.

“Cross River will be the first to do so with the setting up of Cridcom 4 months ago.”

https://x.com/abikedabiri/status/1963519447706079353