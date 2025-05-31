The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sympathy with the government and people of Niger State following the devastating flood that has wrecked havoc in Mokwa town.

This was contained in a statement signed by the forum’s Chairman, who is also Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The governors commiserated with the affected families and expressed support to the state government at this difficult time.

The Chairman of the NGF also commended the interventions of the State Government and its coordination with the emergency responders to support the victims of this disaster.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum is also appealing to residents to support government’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change while expressing its commitment in working with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Emergency Management Agency to help citizens cope with this global challenge and strengthen mitigative actions and relief institutions.