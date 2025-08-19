The Nigerian Governors Forum has taken a bold step forward in opening its doors to investors....

Today, the InvestorPedia platform was officially launched sustained through the partnership of Afrexim Bank and the UNDP.

According to the Director-General of the NGF, Abdulateef Shittu , this is more than just a launch it is proof of readiness.

He explained that state agencies, the NGF Secretariat, and partners have worked tirelessly to build a gateway that shows Nigerian states are open for business.

He added that InvestorPedia will achieve three key goals:

First, simplify investor access by consolidating credible projects into one platform.

Second, provide confidence through due diligence and transparency.

And third, mobilize partnerships that go beyond financing — including technical support, capacity building, and risk protection.

The Forum says it is no longer about talking potential, but about presenting real opportunities for global, African, and domestic capital to flow into Nigerian States.

Their message is clear: Nigeria’s states are open. The opportunity is real. The readiness is practical. It is time to engage, to partner, and to deliver.