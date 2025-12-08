The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has described President Bola Tinubu’s deployment of Nigeria’s military assets to swiftly contain and reverse the coup attempt in Benin Republic was an exercise in the best interest of Nigeria. In a statement on Monday, NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor Ab...

In a statement on Monday, NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says a successful coup in Benin would have far-reaching consequences on Nigeria, as the militants and hostile non-state actors in the Sahel Region would take advantage to further destabilise Benin Republic.

“Apart from admirably acting in support of democracy in the subregion, the President acted in the best interest of our country and West Africa with the intervention. With the Sahel in disarray and dire security conditions, and a significant portion of Benin, especially the W-forest, already infested by the militants, a successful coup would have had devastating effects on our own country due to our proximity to Benin Republic which shares border with many of our states,” it says.

The Forum, therefore, commends the President and the Nigerian Armed Forces for the timely interventions that have helped to restore stability and constitutional order to Benin.

“It is our position that democracy, whatever its challenges, remains the best form of government for regional peace, stability, and development,” the Forum says.

“Subsuing the coup on the invitation of Benin Republic is a big plus for the collective security efforts by ECOWAS in the region and for Nigeria in particular. For instance, security threats on Porto Novo, Cotonou, or Parakou constitute grave security risk to Nigeria, and the President’s firm action is an effective check to this.”