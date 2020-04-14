The Nigeria football federation is preparing for life after the ongoing global health crisis and president of the body, Amaju Pinnick said some difficult decisions will be made.

Football has been suspended globally and the Nigeria professional football league took an indefinite break.

World cup and Nations cup qualifiers were stalled and international matches for the Nigeria Super Eagles were put on hold.

But Pinnick confirmed that important members of the football house have been sharing ideas that will help Nigerian football regain balance after the pandemic.

He also said the relationship between the NFF and Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr remains intact despite recent suggestions that the gaffer is at loggerheads with the federation.

Pinnick said the German coach will get a new deal as soon as he accepts the terms in his new contract.

One of the terms stipulates that the coach will be sacked if he discusses the financial details of his contract publicly.