NFF, Eagles strategise ahead of World Cup playoff

Nigeria will play Ghana next month in the final play-off round of the World cup qualifiers.

The black stars had a bad outing at the Nations cup in Cameroon crashing out in the group stage while the Super Eagles exited the tournament in the round of 16.

Advertisement

President of the Nigeria football federation, Amaju Pinnick recently said consultations are ongoing to ensure Nigeria qualify for the World cup at the expense of Ghana and one of the steps taken is to meet with the players.

Pinnick in company of Technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen and chief coach, Emmanuel Amuneke met some of the players in London, but details of the meeting have not been divulged. But one of the players who was part of the meeting is Williams Troost-Ekong.

Advertisement

He did not disclose the content of the conversation at the meeting with the NFF leadership, but he told us the players have put behind the disappointment of the nations cup and are ready to pick the world cup ticket.