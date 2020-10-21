The Executive Committee of the Nigeria football federation has approved the appointment of former Super Eagles’ Captain and Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, as the new Technical Director of the NFF.

He will work with Paul Aigbogun who is the Deputy Director, Technical & Scouting); Terry Babatunde Eguaoje (Consultant on Coaching & Development)

Abdulrafiu Yusuf (Assistant Director, Coaching & Development); Siji Lagunju (Assistant Director, Training & Development) and; Garba Lawal (Chief Technical Officer).

The appointments are with immediate effect.

The Executive Committee during its meeting on Tuesday also endorsed a proposal by the League Management Company to fix the calendar for the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League to commence on Sunday,the 15th November 2020 and end the season by June 2021, with full adherence to the Federal Government’s COVID19 protocols enyimba

Full compliance with the Club Licensing regulations is mandatory for Clubs willing to take part in the NPFL.

The Executive Committee further mandated the NNL, NWFL and NLO to synchronize their calendars with that of the NPFL with each of them commencing within three weeks of the elite League.