The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed new technical crews for men and women U-17, U-20 national teams.

This was contained in a statement by NFF’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, on Friday.

The statement was titled, ‘NFF appoints Danjuma, Bosso, Olowookere to head coaching crews of National Teams’.

The composition saw the return of one-time U-20 Boys’ Head Coach, Isah Ladan Bosso, with Christopher Danjuma retaining the U-20 Girls’ lead role, and Bankole Olowookere emerging as Head Coach of the U-17 girls, Flamingos.

Former international defender Oladuni Oyekale will serve as the first assistant to Bosso at the U20, with Jolomi Atune Alli (second assistant), Samaila Marwa Keshi (assistant coach/scout), and Suleiman Shuaibu Akanmu (goalkeeper coach) completing the Flying Eagles’ bench.

Fatai Amoo will head the U-17 boys’ squad, to be assisted by Ahmed Lawal Dankoli (first assistant), Nnamdi Onuigbo (second assistant), Hassan Abdallah (assistant coach/scout), and Danlami Kwasau (goalkeeper coach).

Danjuma returns to the U-20 girls, Falconets, to be assisted by Moses Aduku (first assistant), Bilkisu Tijani (second assistant), Charity Nwere Nnedinma (assistant coach/scout), and Audu Yahaya (goalkeeper coach).

The U-17 girls’ crew will be headed by Bankole Olowookere, with Queen Okpa (first assistant coach), Adanna Nwaneri (second assistant), Moroof Nojimu (assistant coach/scout), and Mohammed Abubakar Ndanusa (goalkeeper coach).

The U-15 boys’ crew will be led by Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika Usman to be assisted by Bassey Patrick (first assistant), Olubunmi Haruna (second assistant), Mohammed Kalli Kachalla (assistant coach/scout), and Baruwa Olatunji (goalkeeper coach).

Abdullahi Tyabo Umar heads the crew for the U-13, with Salisu Ibrahim (first assistant), Bamai Bukar (second assistant coach), Mohammed Kwairanga (third assistant), Ifeanyi Uba (assistant coach/scout), and Abubakar Abdullahi (goalkeeper coach).