The selection of the next Awujale of Ijebuland could be finalised within the next two weeks, according to Otunba Jadiara, Lateef Owoyemi, the Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

Owoyemi made the announcement while speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the nomination process, which took place at Bisi Rodipe Hall, GRA, Ijebu Ode.

Representatives of Ijebu Ode Local Government, led by Secretary Abiodun Oke-Adebanjo, were present, alongside key leaders of the ruling house, including Deputy Olori Ebi Otunba Adedokun Ajidagba and Chairman Chief Fassy Yusuf.

Although 95 princes and princesses initially expressed interest in ascending the Awujale stool, only 85 completed the nomination process.

Notably, Fuji music icon Wasiu Ayinde, also known as KWAM1, was absent from the process, as his name was not among the nominees.

Owoyemi emphasised that all candidates who participated in the nomination had signed a bond agreeing not to pursue litigation following the process.

He said the names of those who successfully completed the nomination would be submitted to the Afobaje, the traditional kingmakers, later today.

“It was a peaceful process. It is now the turn of the Afobaje to do their traditional work of selecting the next Awujale,” Owoyemi said, adding that the ruling house would then forward the chosen candidate’s name to the Ogun State Government for final approval.

The announcement signals a significant step forward in the succession process for one of southwestern Nigeria’s most prominent traditional stools.

“I pray God to guide them in the exercise so that they can give us an Awujale that will make Ijebu Ode great.”

Asked how the choice would be made, Otunba Owoyemi said: “The one that the oracle will pick is among the 85 that went through the nomination process.

“The kingmakers will select the best king for us.

“We thank God that there was no commotion throughout the process. Everything went smoothly, there was no rancour. Everything has ended well. So we look forward to the next stage.

“We hope the kingmakers and Ogun State Government will do well to select one candidate among the nominees that aligns with the yearnings of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, their ancestors and Almighty God as revealed by the Oracle (Ifa).’’

He stated that the next step is to forward the names of the candidates to the kingmakers, who will ensure a fair and thorough selection process.

Chief Yusuf expressed gratitude to God that the period of anxiety and uncertainty had come to an end.