The colourful inauguration took place in Arigidi Akoko, in Akoko North East Local Government, where over 350 beneficiaries received a cash donation as part of the group’s grassroots empowerment programme.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the group, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, described President Tinubu as a leader who has brought rapid development to the country through economic reforms and infrastructure projects.

“With unwavering commitment to the continued progress of our nation, this movement is geared towards the re-election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027,” Adojutelegan said.

He noted that the initiative was sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whose support, he said, has further strengthened the group’s mission.

“Proudly sponsored by Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Honourable Minister of Interior, this event was a resounding success, bringing together passionate supporters, community leaders, and citizens united for a greater Nigeria,

“The cash empowerment initiative was a key highlight, aimed at addressing immediate community needs and igniting hope among local residents.

“We believe the cash empowerment will help them in a little way to cater for their immediate needs,” he stated.

Adojutelegan also urged eligible youths to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration process, reinforcing that their votes are a fundamental right.

“I want to encourage our people in the southwest to take advantage of the online registration. If you just turned eighteen, it’s time for you to register. Your vote is your right, and you can only participate in the election with your voter card.”

Folajimi Adewumi the spokesperson for BTO4PBAT2027, praised the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his dedication to ensuring President Tinubu’s reelection.

“Tunji-Ojo, apart from being a star figure who has spearheaded rapid development in the Interior Ministry, is working tirelessly to secure President Tinubu’s victory in 2027,” he said.

He said BTO4PBAT2027 group is determine to strengthen grassroots support and mobilize voters for a successful reelection bid for President Tinubu.