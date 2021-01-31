The newly appointed service Chiefs have arrived Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

Following their appointment by the Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari, the incumbent Service Chiefs first port of call is the Headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole which is the Theatre of war against Boko Haram Insurgency.

They were received by the Theatre Commander Operation lafiya dole, GOC 7 Division Nigerian Army and other top military officers in the state.

The Service Chiefs are expected to have a meeting with top officers of the theatre command and will also visit the Governor of Borno State Babagana Zulum.