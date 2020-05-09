The New Emir of Bama, Umar Ibrahim Ibn Kyari has been turbaned by the king makers of Bama Town.

The occasion was witnessed by the Governor of Borno state amidst tight security.

Bama is the 2nd largest Emirate in Borno state and had been a stronghold of Boko Haram terrorist who displaced the residents of the ancient town to different parts of the Region and beyond.

Bama is at it’s recovery stage and the Borno state Government is reconstructing her infrastructure to ensure the return of civil authority to the town for ease of administration.

The new Emir HRH Umar Ibrahim Ibn Kyari is the eldest son of late Shehu of Bama, Kyari Ibn Umar El Kanemi.

Umar succeeds his late father who died recently from a brief illness.