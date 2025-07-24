The new APC National Chairman, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has pledged to work with everyone while and unite the party. He stated this while delivering his inaugural speech after he was elected as the party’s national chairman at Thursday...

The new APC National Chairman, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has pledged to work with everyone while and unite the party.

He stated this while delivering his inaugural speech after he was elected as the party’s national chairman at Thursday’s NEC Meeting held in Abuja.

His nomination was made by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma, and was seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

The motion was subsequently adopted through a voice vote and passed unanimously by the NEC.

Nentawe Yilwatda, who now takes charge of the ruling party’s national leadership, hails from Dungung, located in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

With his deep experience in governance, electoral processes, and grassroots mobilisation, Yilwatda is expected to bring both administrative expertise and strategic vision to his new role as APC National Chairman.