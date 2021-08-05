The Netherlands have reappointed Louis van Gaal as manager for the third time, on a contract until the end of 2022, according to local media.

Van Gaal is taking over as manager of the Netherlands for the third time, having previously led the country from 2000 to 2001 and from 2012 to 2014.

The 69-year-old will be in charge of the team’s efforts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, and his contract will last until the end of the tournament in Qatar.

“Dutch football has always been near to my heart, and national coaching, in my opinion, is a critical position for the ongoing progress of our sport.

“Moreover, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team.

“There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup.

“The focus is therefore immediately 100 per cent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that.

“It is good to be back. By now I have already spoken to a number of players and the technical staff has been put together.

“I am very much looking forward to getting the job done together.” Van Gaal said on the Dutch FA’s website.

Van Gaal replaces Frank de Boer, who left his role following the Netherlands’ shock defeat to the Czech Republic in the last 16 of Euro 2020 this summer.

Van Gaal led the Netherlands to third place in the 2014 World Cup, with a 3-0 victory over Brazil and a 5-1 thrashing of then-world champions Spain.