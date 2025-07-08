Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told President Donald Trump he had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, handing Trump a nomination letter during a meeting at the White House....

Speaking to reporters at the beginning of their meeting, Netanyahu said Israel was working with the United States to find countries who would give Palestinians a better future.

The better future envisaged by both Trump and Nretanyahu though has come under heavy criticism from observers and several countries who describe it as a war crime.

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also come down hard on the proposed forced displacement of Palestinians.