The minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Nentawe Yilwatda, has emerged as the new National Chairman of the Alll Progressives Congress.

His emergence as the new national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress was formally announced at the National Executive Committee meeting of the party at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He was nominated by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and his nomination seconded by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abass Tajudeen.

With no counter motion against his nomination as the party’s National Chairman, he was sworn in as the substatntive National Chairman to replace Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who resigned due to ill health a few weeks ago.