The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Victims Support Fund (VSF) has distributed relief items to over Seven hundred Internally Displaced Persons, the vulnerable and victims of flood Disaster in Maru Local government area of Zamfara state

Dansadau, kuyanbana, Marabu, Mutunji and Bindin Communities are the beneficiaries of the first phase of the distribution

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development Fa’ika Ahmed urge the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and not to sale it.

According to her, the items is to cushion the hardship caused by Insecurity and flood Disaster

She also reaffirm the determination of the Matawalle led government in ensuring that all Internally Displaced Persons, the vulnerable and victims of flood and other natural disaster are taken care of.

Fa’ika Ahmed further appeal to traditional rulers and other stakeholders to ensure the relief items get to the affected persons

She also warn against politicizing the distribution of the items.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, paramount ruler of the area Alh. Hussaini Umar thanked the donors for assisting the IDPs, masses and those affected by Natural disaster

He assured the determine commitment of his emirate to continue total support the Zamfara state government through the Directorate of Humanitarian Affairs to succeed in all its assignments.

The emir of Dansadau Sarkin kudun dansdau further assures of Fairness and Justice in the distribution, adding that all affected persons will benefit from the items irrespective of political affiliation

The Zamfara State Government through the Directorate of Humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development is appealing to the federal government, non governmental organizations and well meaning Individuals to come to the aid of victims of Armed Banditry, Flood and other natural disaster in the state

Zamfara is one of the states with high number of Internally Displaced Persons as a result of the Insecurity that has bedevilled the state in the last few years.