Following the capsizing of an overloaded boat carrying over 180 passengers from Lokon Mina, a commercial town in Central Niger State, on Wednesday, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is ramping up its disaster response activities.

According to the Kebbi State Agency, 22 passengers have been rescued so far, with five bodies recovered.

“Notwithstanding that accidents can strike anytime in human activities, I offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost dear ones in the boat mishap. I have also ordered a scaling up of the Agency’s intervention activities in the state, including search and recovery.” AVM. Muhammaed said.

As more divers and emergency workers are deployed, NEMA is collaborating with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), which regulates water transport in Nigeria.