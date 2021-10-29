NECO releases 2021 SSCE result, blacklists 20 supervisors

The National Examinations Council has released the results of the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examinations conducted nation wide in July.

Releasing the result at the NECO Headquarters in Minna, NECO Registrar, Dantana Wushishi, disclosed that 878,925 candidates representing 71.64 per cent made five credits including Mathematics and English language.

1,226,796 candidates representing 91.04 per cent of the candidates made five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

The registrar stated that out of the 1,233,631 candidates that registered for the Examinations only 1,209,992 sat for the exams.

He noted that 20,003 representing 1.63 per cent of candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice .

Professor Wushishi also reviews that 20 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with candidates to writing answers on the chalkboard, compromise and extortion.

He said that five schools in Bayelsa, Bauchi, Kaduna and Katsina have been recommended to be de-recognised due to their involvement in mass cheating and whole school cases.