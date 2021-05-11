The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has seized one thousand seven hundred and twenty one point five kilograms of cannabis sativa, popularly known as Indian Hemp in Kaduna state.

And that’s from January to May this year.

Eighty ninety suspects have also been arrested within the period.

Kaduna state commander of the NDLEA says three hundred and twenty eighty point one kilograms of the substance was seized within ten days in May alone.

He says two suspects were arrested on seventh May with seventeen bags of the substance, weighing one hundred and sixty two kilograms in the state metropolis.

Another suspect was apprehended with sixty eight point five Kilograms at Dutsen Wei on Ninth May, while another was arrested at Kasuwan Mageni with ten point two kilograms of Cannabis.

The NDLEA commander says eight persons have been convicted to various jail terms during the period under review for engaging in illicit drugs.