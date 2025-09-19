The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected death of its Cross River State Commander, Chief Narcotic Officer Ogbonna Maurice Uzoma. In an official statement released on Friday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the trag...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has expressed deep sorrow over the unexpected death of its Cross River State Commander, Chief Narcotic Officer Ogbonna Maurice Uzoma.

In an official statement released on Friday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the tragic news was received while the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), was attending a high-level retreat for heads of government agencies in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The event was organised by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Uzoma had only recently assumed his role in Cross River, having officially resumed duty on August 18, 2025.

He was temporarily lodged in a hotel in Calabar while arrangements were being made for more permanent accommodation.

The NDLEA described Uzoma’s passing as a significant loss to the agency, coming just weeks after he began leading efforts in the state’s command.

The statement reads: “CN Ogbonna has been up and doing at his new Command and was billed to lead his officers on some scheduled engagements at 10am on Thursday 18th September 2025 but when his officers didn’t hear from him by 9am, they went to his hotel room in company of the hotel staff while several knocks at his door and calls to his telephone line went unanswered.

“Attempts by the hotel staff to open or force the door open from outside failed, after which one of the hotel attendants had to go through the ceiling aperture to enter the room and open the door from inside, where they found the Commander’s lifeless body.

“The Police Command in the state was promptly alerted after which the Commissioner of Police personally visited the scene while the police continue with investigation of the cause of death.

“To assist police investigation, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency has since directed the Zonal Commander, Zone 14 Command of NDLEA, ACGN Mathew Ewah to relocate to Calabar.

“While commiserating with the family of the deceased senior officer, Marwa said the Agency stands with the family in this trying moment, and prayed that God will comfort them and grant the departed eternal rest.”