Men of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in a joint operation with other sister security agents, have arrested two suspects in connection with drug trafficking from Edo state to Borno state.

The illicit drugs were concealed at the bottom compartment of a truck intercepted in Potiskum town by NDLEA officials in Yobe state.

The persistently growing intake of hard drugs in Yobe state, has spiked the demand for it and encouraged a spike in trafficking.

The Yobe NDLEA commander said his command is determined to break the chain of supply of hard drugs.

Advertisement

The Commandant of the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp on his part, stressed the need for continuous synergy in order to achieve more successes.