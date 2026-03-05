Kano Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a 45-year-old suspected drug smuggler, Ashiru Bala, and recovered 1,499 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup. In a Thursday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintend...

Kano Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended a 45-year-old suspected drug smuggler, Ashiru Bala, and recovered 1,499 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup.

In a Thursday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the suspect was arrested at his residence in Lambu village, Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the statement, the suspect was intercepted after transporting the consignment from Abuja. The statement revealed that the drugs were intended for delivery to a local drug dealer in Kano for illicit consumption and, were part of supplies earmarked for the upcoming Sallah celebrations.

The statement reads, “The suspect admitted to transporting such illicit substances for about two years and said he has worked in township services in Abuja for four years. He also confirmed that he received substantial payments each time he moved the consignments, a circumstance that indicates his awareness of the illegal nature of the activities.”

The statement further revealed that the operation forms part of the ongoing “Operation Ramadan Mubarak,” initiated byThe Commander of the Kano Strategic Command, CN DY Lawal in alignment with the renewed national agenda of a drug-free society championed by NDLEA Chairman of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa.

Lawal said, “This arrest is a demonstration of our commitment to protecting communities from the harms of illicit substances.”