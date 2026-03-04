The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 58-year-old fugitive drug lord, Uzoma Valentine Ilomuanya, who had been on the wanted list of Nigerian and British authorities for over 15 years....

Ilomuanya was apprehended in Lagos on Monday, 23 February 2026, following what the agency described as a high-stakes, well-coordinated operation by officers of its Special Operations Unit.

His arrest brings to an end a prolonged pursuit linked to a history of drug-related offences across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He was first arrested in February 2003 and convicted in the UK for drug trafficking.

Although sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment, he was released after two years following a successful appeal.

In July 2011, he was again arrested in the UK for drug-related offences, granted administrative bail, but subsequently absconded and fled to Nigeria.

In November 2018, NDLEA operatives arrested him in Nigeria after uncovering two clandestine methamphetamine laboratories one in his country home at Obinugwu, Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, and another at his residence on Barrister Declan Uzoma Close in Lagos. Officers recovered 77.960 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and extensive production equipment.

He was charged before the Federal High Court in Lagos but later jumped bail and had remained at large until his latest arrest.

Reacting to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the agency’s ongoing campaign against drug cartels.

“This arrest serves as a stern warning to those who think they can hide behind borders to escape justice. Whether you jump bail in London or set up clandestine labs in your village, the long arm of the NDLEA will eventually catch up with those who choose to undermine the health, security and future of our nation,” he said.

Marwa reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to international collaboration to prevent Nigeria from being used as a safe haven for global drug traffickers.

“We remain committed to our international collaborations to ensure that Nigeria is not used as a sanctuary for global drug lords. The NDLEA under our watch will continue to strengthen intelligence-led operations, deepen international cooperation, and ensure that those involved in the illicit drug trade are brought to justice,” he added.

He commended officers of the Special Operations Unit for their professionalism and resilience in tracking down the fugitive, stressing that the agency remains resolute in dismantling drug trafficking networks operating within and beyond Nigeria.