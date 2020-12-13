The Caretaker/ Ex-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress says the death of the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah, robbed Nigeria and the APC of a media icon.

This was contained in a statement titled: “Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah: Our Party, The Nation, and The Media Lost an Icon – APC,” signed on behalf of the national caretaker committee, by Ismaeel Ahmed.

The party said it received the news of the death of Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah with shock and a heavy heart.

It described the late Nda-Isaiah as a faithful party man, dedicated to the ideals the party stands for, and fought for them strongly and passionately.

The statement read in part, “…In fact, he took the great leap to aﬃrm the ideals he believed in by seeking to be the party’s presidential ﬂag bearer in our 2014 presidential primary.

“He was part and parcel of the journey that brought our party to its formation, and ultimately the growth we have achieved in the last 6 years.

“Whenever the party gave tasks to Dr. Sam, they were carried out dutifully and with the highest sense of responsibility; this indeed was the classic Sam. A hard worker who was passionate about the growth and development of his community, party, and his country.

Nda-Isaiah set industry standards as a media practitioner and publisher. He is forever a reference point for media practitioners in Nigeria. Like the motto of his newspaper, ‘For God and Country’, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah was driving by faithfulness to God and patriotism to the country in whatever decision he took.

“And Nigeria, as a country has been better because of Sam. The country has lost a man full to the brim of ideas and solutions. Unfortunately, we have lost him at a time the nation needs his contributions more than ever.”