The Nigeria Police Force is taking a central role in high-level deliberations on transnational organised crime and regional security, as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun attends the 13th Meeting of the AFRIPOL Steering Committee in Algiers, Algeria.

The two-day summit, which runs from 7 to 8 July 2025, brings together police chiefs, senior law enforcement officers and continental security experts to confront the escalating threats of terrorism, violent extremism, and organised criminal networks across Africa.

IGP Egbetokun is participating in the meeting in his capacity as Nigeria’s top police officer and as Chairperson of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO), underscoring Nigeria’s leadership in continental security cooperation.

Discussions at the summit include assessments of the current state of transnational organised crime (TOC) across Africa, progress reports on AFRIPOL’s counter-terrorism and TOC strategies, and updates on the deployment of the AFSECOM secure communication platform. Delegates are also examining institutional reforms within AFRIPOL and preparing for the 14th Steering Committee Meeting and the 5th General Assembly.