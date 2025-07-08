The Nigeria Police Force is taking a central role in high-level deliberations on transnational organised crime and regional security, as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun attends the 13th Meeting of the AFRIPOL Steering Committee in Algiers, Algeria.
The two-day summit, which runs from 7 to 8 July 2025, brings together police chiefs, senior law enforcement officers and continental security experts to confront the escalating threats of terrorism, violent extremism, and organised criminal networks across Africa.
IGP Egbetokun is participating in the meeting in his capacity as Nigeria’s top police officer and as Chairperson of the West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO), underscoring Nigeria’s leadership in continental security cooperation.
Discussions at the summit include assessments of the current state of transnational organised crime (TOC) across Africa, progress reports on AFRIPOL’s counter-terrorism and TOC strategies, and updates on the deployment of the AFSECOM secure communication platform. Delegates are also examining institutional reforms within AFRIPOL and preparing for the 14th Steering Committee Meeting and the 5th General Assembly.
The IGP reiterated Nigeria’s firm commitment to dismantling criminal networks through joint security operations, intelligence sharing and modern policing approaches.
He stressed the need for deeper regional collaboration, harmonised legal frameworks, and enhanced officer training to counter cross-border threats such as cybercrime, human trafficking, and terrorism.
“Transnational organised crime cannot be addressed in isolation,” Egbetokun said. “It requires a unified purpose, coordinated action and strategic cooperation across the continent.”
Key figures at the meeting include Algeria’s Director-General of National Security, Ali Badaoui; members of the Central African Police Chiefs Committee (CAPCCO), the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (EAPCCO), and other regional police bodies.
The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to AFRIPOL’s mission and pledged continued support for joint efforts aimed at securing communities, reinforcing peace and strengthening Africa’s collective security infrastructure.