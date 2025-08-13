The Zonal Coordinator, Zone C, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) Sambo Dangaladima, has directed officers of the Edo/Delta Command to maintain strict discipline, comply with regulations, and fully adopt digital tools to improve efficiency. Dangaladima gave the charge...

Dangaladima gave the charge during an official tour of the command, aimed at assessing its performance and identifying operational challenges.

Addressing officers directly, Dangaladima emphasised ongoing training at all levels, stressing that modern customs work demands digitalisation to drive trade facilitation.

He told officers to “Remain disciplined, follow established procedures, and keep building your skills. Our collective effort is key to meeting and surpassing revenue targets.”

He assured that the service would address logistical gaps, infrastructural needs, and manpower shortages as highlighted by the Customs Area Controller Comptroller Judith Kanu.

The command has so far generated ₦57.26 billion in revenue this year, with ₦30.89 billion collected between April and June 2025, according to the NCS