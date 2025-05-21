The Nigerian Correctional Service has launched an expansive manhunt following the rainfall that breached the security of its facility at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ilesa, Osun State.

The force majeure which occurred at about 0200hours on Tuesday, 20th of May 2025 led to the escape of seven (7) inmates.

Following the incident, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.

The service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody.

However, the Service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates.

Anyone with information should please contact the nearest security agency or call the NCoS Response Desk lines as follows: 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006.