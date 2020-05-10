The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has increased the number of laboratories with capacity for testing to 23.

The Government Agency shared on the twitter handle stating that this was made possible by the addition of three new labs.

“3 new labs have been included in our molecular laboratory network for #COVID19 at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State University of Technology Hospital and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“This brings the number of labs in Nigeria with the capacity to test for #COVID19 to 23”.