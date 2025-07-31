The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has secured the suspension of moviebox.ng, a suspected piracy online site....

NCC, in a statement by its Director General, Dr. John Asein, said the breakthrough was possible with the help of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA).

Dr. Asein warned the general public against falling prey to sites that promise free streaming and downloads as they do not only infringe on copyrights but also target unsuspecting users exposed to malware, financial scams, identity thefts and other fraudulent activities.

The suspension with effect from July 20th has been commended by right owner associations in the movie, music and broadcast industries as a welcome development.

Recall that the Copyright commission had launched the Stand Together against Online Piracy (STOP) campaign calling on all stakeholders – government agencies, ISPs, telecom operators, and industry leaders to stand together as frontline enforcement partners to protect creative content and guarantee the country’s digital future.