The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, has condemned the action of Qatar Airways over the unfair treatment of a Nigerian passenger who was unlawfully detained in Doha for allegedly harassing its cabin crew. This was disclosed...

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu, has condemned the action of Qatar Airways over the unfair treatment of a Nigerian passenger who was unlawfully detained in Doha for allegedly harassing its cabin crew.

This was disclosed in a statement Achimugu shared on his official X handle on Friday, stating that cabin crew claimed the incident happened in Lagos Airport ahead of the United States of America-bound flight with a stopover at Doha.

Achimugu, according to the statement, stated that the man accused was boarding the flight with his wife, condemning the foreign airline’s failure to report the incident when it happened in Lagos, but in Doha, where the accused was forced to sign an alleged incriminating document and pay a heavy fine.

The statement reads, “The airline @qatarairways has carried on

as though Nigerian passengers and the

The CAA are not deserving of their respect,

dignified treatment, and compliance with

Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

“A member of this airline’s cabin crew

claimed that, while she was wheeling a

passenger during boarding for a flight

from Lagos to the US via Doha, a male

passenger who was travelling with his wife

had touched her butt.

“She did not report this incident in Lagos

On arrival in Doha, she made an allegation

against this passenger, leading to his

arrest and detention for about eighteen

hours. During the period, his wife suffered

mental, physical, and psychological

trauma without any form of care.

“She wondered how her husband could have committed such a despicable infraction

given that she was with him throughout the

boarding process.

“The authorities in Doha made the man

pay a hefty fine and forced him to sign

a document written ONLY in Arabic!

Desperate for freedom to proceed on his

journey to the US, the passenger signed

a document which contents he did not

understand.”

The statement further stated that despite the actions of the airline, the passenger was left behind in Doha, subjecting him to book another airline to complete his flight to US.

“Despite this, the airline refused to fly him

to his final destination. He had to buy

tickets on another airline and proceed at

great financial and reputational cost.” Achimugu wrote.

Achimugu claimed that NCAA invited the airline’s country manager, stressing that he has a penchant for evading meetings with the NCAA, claiming the manager only sends his subordinates to attend.

NCAA promise heavy sanctions on foreign airlines operating in Nigeria flaunting airline laws and compliance.

Achimugu also cited other issues escalated to the Qatar Airways by other passengers which the airline failed to address, stressing that all future non-compliances by airlines will be dealt accordingly.

The statement continues, “As has become typical of @qatarairways, they failed to comply with all determinations made from

that meeting.

“They have also failed to treat subsequent complaints from other

passengers escalated to them by the CAA

including a total silence upon receipt of a

etter of investigation (LOI) sent to them by

the NCAA.

“I understand that some countries do

not have advanced aviation consumer

protection regulations like Nigeria does. In

certain cases, some countries don’t even

have any.

“This creates a situation where

airlines operating out of those countries

(mostly national carriers) act with disdain

towards consumer protection enforcement

in Nigeria.

“This is not a situation that we would

accept here. It is against the law for ANY

Airlines not to respond to the NCAA. It is

against the law to provide false information

to the NCAA. It is against the law to fail to

comply with the provisions of Part 19 of the

NCAA Regulations 2023.

“When BASAs are signed, they must be

respected by both parties. Every airline

is expected to, upon approval to operate

in Nigeria, understand and comply with

consumer protection regulations.

“To continue to treat our laws with

contempt while respecting regulations

across Europe and elsewhere is not ideal

and must be brought to a complete and

final stop.”

The director reiterates the agency’s stance on protecting and regulating aviation matters.

“This department protects the airlines

as much as it protects passengers. The

DGCA, Captain Chris Najomo, has never

minced words about his position on

consumer protection issues, and we will

apply appropriate and stiff penalties

against the airlines that, in perpetuity, fail

to comply.

“In the same vein, Royal Air Maroc and

Saudi Airlines have also been properly advised

about certain infractions and, failing to

comply with the determinations of the

CAA, will be sanctioned heavily,” the statement concluded.