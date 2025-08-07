The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police to launch a thorough investigation into the incident involving musician, King Wasiu Omagbolahan Olasunkanmi...

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, 5th August 2025, reportedly disrupted standard operational procedures and raised concerns over passenger conduct and airline safety protocols.

According to preliminary reports, during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, K1 De Ultimate was allegedly involved in actions that violate the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations.

While full details of the incident are still being compiled, the NCAA has emphasized the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

In a letter addressed to both the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.

Furthermore, and in light of the growing concern, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging the immediate consideration and institution of a No-Fly List for K1 De Ultimate(on any commercial flight), pending the outcome of official investigations.

This advisory is in line with global aviation standards that prioritize the safety of passengers, crew, and airline operations.

The NCAA reiterates its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their status or public image, undermines the integrity of our aviation industry as passengers are held to the same standards of behavior and compliance within Nigeria’s airspace.

Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.