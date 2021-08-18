The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC has charged broadcasters and media owners with using their platforms to help the country win the war on insecurity.

This request was made during a meeting with the CEOs of media houses in South West, Nigeria.

Balarabe shehu illela, the commission’s new Director General, charged everyone with ensuring that the content does not jeopardize national security.

Advertisement

Speaking on the impact of broadcast coverage on national security, Ek Gabkwet, the director of public relations for the Nigerian Air Force, requested the media’s assistance in safeguarding the nation’s security.