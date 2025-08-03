The Nigerian Naval Headquarters, Abuja, has approved the establishment of a naval base in Yauri, Kebbi State, as part of efforts to enhance maritime security in the region. A high-powered delegation, led by Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikech...

The Nigerian Naval Headquarters, Abuja, has approved the establishment of a naval base in Yauri, Kebbi State, as part of efforts to enhance maritime security in the region.

A high-powered delegation, led by Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, visited Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi and also inspected the proposed site in Yauri.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor Idris described the decision as a highly commendable and strategic move by the Navy.

The delegation says it is here to facilitate the establishment of a naval base in Yauri in line with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff.

Responding to the delegations Kebbi state government says it has never had a naval base, despite the River Niger traversing its landscape, which will necessitates strong maritime security

He further highlighted Kebbi’s strategic location, sharing both land and water borders with the Republic of Niger and the Republic of Benin, areas currently facing security challenges.

Governor Idris reiterated that Kebbi State will fully support and facilitate the swift establishment of the base, including the provision of a temporary site and accommodation for immediate operations.

Rear Admiral Nwatu, while addressing the Governor, said the delegation was in Kebbi to convey the goodwill of the Chief of Naval Staff and to strengthen partnership with the state government.

Nwatu explains plan for the Nigerian Navy to expanding maritime security inland , pointing out the River Niger is of the strategic concern as it is being exploited by criminal elements for the movement of arms and personnel.

Pointing out that with the planned naval base in neighbouring Niger State, extending operations into Kebbi will enhance proactive and counter-measures against banditry and other criminal activities,” he stated.

He expressed the Navy’s appreciation to Governor Nasir Idris for his unwavering support and commitment to strengthening security in the state.