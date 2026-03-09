Troops of the Nigerian Navy intercepted a sea robbery operation along the Ibaka–Calabar channel on Sunday, successfully rescuing 16 passengers during the foiled attack. In a Monday statement shared on its official X handle, the operation was carried out by troops of the Forward Operating Base in I...

In a Monday statement shared on its official X handle, the operation was carried out by troops of the Forward Operating Base in Ibaka on Sunday after an intelligence report indicated suspicious maritime criminal activity around Buoy 12 along the strategic waterway.

The statement reads, “In a swift and decisive response to credible intelligence, Nigerian Navy gunboats from Forward Operating Base (FOB) IBAKA successfully disrupted a suspected sea robbery attempt and rescued 16 passengers along the Ibaka-Calabar Channel on Sunday, 8 March 2026.

“The operation followed an earlier intelligence report indicating suspicious maritime criminal activity around Buoy 12 along the strategic waterway.”

The statement added, “Acting promptly on the intelligence, FOB IBAKA deployed its gunboats on routine patrol to the area in order to deny criminal elements freedom of action and secure the maritime corridor.

“Upon arrival at the objective area, the naval gunboats engaged the suspected sea robbers with several warning shots, compelling the criminals to abandon their operation and flee into the shallow creeks adjacent to the channel where naval platforms could not pursue further.”

According to the statement, the intervention led to the successful rescue of a fibre boat carrying 16 passengers who had been held hostage by the suspected sea robbers.

The passengers were travelling from lbaka in Akwa lbom State to Bakassi in Cameroon when the incident occurred. All 16 passengers were rescued in good health and their boat recovered without damage.

In line with established maritime security procedures, the passengers were subsequently escorted by Nigerian Navy personnel to the Nigeria-Cameroon maritime border, where they were confirmed safe to continue their journey.

“The successful rescue operation highlights the Nigerian Navy’s proactive maritime security posture and operational readiness in protecting lives, deterring maritime crime, and ensuring safe navigation along critical waterways within Nigeria’s maritime domain,” the statement concluded.