The Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN) in Calabar has graduated 30 senior officers of Naval Warfare Course 9, including participants from Ghana, Cameroon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, at a ceremony attended by top military and political leaders.

The event, which featured parades, award presentations, and the conferment of certificates, underscored the College’s growing reputation as a regional hub for advanced military training.

In his address, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the training was designed to prepare officers to confront evolving security challenges facing the nation and the Gulf of Guinea region.

He noted that the curriculum equipped the participants to operate in volatile and complex environments, stressing that the Navy would continue to prioritize training and research as central to its operational readiness.

Vice Admiral Ogalla congratulated the graduating officers for their resilience and commitment throughout the eight-month course, urging them to deploy their knowledge in tackling maritime threats such as piracy, oil theft, illegal fishing, and sabotage of national infrastructure.

Representing the Governor of Cross River State, Deputy Governor Peter Odey praised the Navy for its vital role in restoring peace and stability across the State’s waterways.

He said the presence of the Naval War College in Calabar has further elevated the state’s standing as a host of strategic military training, reaffirming Cross River’s willingness to continue partnering with the Navy in promoting maritime security and development.

Commandant of the Naval War College, Rear Admiral Akinola Olodude described the graduation as a milestone in the institution’s history, highlighting the demanding academic and operational modules undertaken by the participants, including research on the role of artificial intelligence in modern security operations.

He added that the inclusion of allied officers reflected the College’s expanding regional relevance and its contribution to international military cooperation.

Some of the graduating officers shared their experiences, describing the training as both rigorous and transformative.

They said the program not only sharpened their leadership and strategic planning skills but also strengthened bonds among regional navies working to address shared security threats.

As part of activities leading to the graduation, the College also visited the Home of the Less Privileged in Calabar.

The outreach, which provided food and relief items, reflected the institution’s commitment to community development and its tradition of extending care beyond the barracks.

The Naval War College Nigeria, situated in Calabar, continues to play a crucial role in enhancing national security and advancing regional cooperation, particularly in safeguarding the Gulf of Guinea, one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors.