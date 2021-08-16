Team Sokoto won three of the four trophies at the recently concluded National U-12/U-15 Boys and Girls Handball Championship, which was held at Sokoto’s Giginya Memorial Stadium.
The squad won the Boys and Girls U-15 trophies, as well as the Girls U-12 trophies, but lost in the Boys U-12 final to KADA Stars from Kaduna.
Rima strikers successfully defended the championship title they gained in the previous edition by defeating their rival from Kebbi state 34-14.
Similarly, in the earlier final match, the Sokoto U-15 girls overcame their opponent from Abia state 19-13.
The girls U-12 division was decided by a league system of home and away matches between the only three teams who competed in that group, with the Sokoto state team emerging winners and the Gboko Dream Girls from Benue coming in second.
On Sunday morning, the Kaduna KADA Stars defeated their Sokoto counterpart in a closely contested game that concluded 24-23 in favor of the Kaduna boys.
Plateau state’s U-12 and U-15 girls won fair play teams in both categories, while Kaduna’s U-15 boys earned fair play in the U-15 boys category.
Winners
Under 12 Boys Category
Kaduna 1st
Sokoto 2nd
FCT 3rd
Under 12 Girls category
Sokoto 1st
Gboko 2nd
Plateau 3rd
Under 15 Girls Category
Sokoto 1st
Abia 2nd
Kaduna 3rd
Under 15 Boys Category
Sokoto 1st
Kebbi 2nd
Adamawa 3rd
*FINALS RESULTS
U-12 BOYS
Sokoto 23
Kaduna 24
U-15 GIRLS
Abia 14
Sokoto 19
U-15 BOYS
Kebbi 14
Sokoto 34
3RD PLACE
U-12 BOYS
FCT 24
Kano 8
U-15 GIRLS
Kaduna 21
FCT 17
U-15 BOYS
Adamawa 28
Kaduna 24