Team Sokoto won three of the four trophies at the recently concluded National U-12/U-15 Boys and Girls Handball Championship, which was held at Sokoto’s Giginya Memorial Stadium.

The squad won the Boys and Girls U-15 trophies, as well as the Girls U-12 trophies, but lost in the Boys U-12 final to KADA Stars from Kaduna.

Rima strikers successfully defended the championship title they gained in the previous edition by defeating their rival from Kebbi state 34-14.

Similarly, in the earlier final match, the Sokoto U-15 girls overcame their opponent from Abia state 19-13.

The girls U-12 division was decided by a league system of home and away matches between the only three teams who competed in that group, with the Sokoto state team emerging winners and the Gboko Dream Girls from Benue coming in second.

On Sunday morning, the Kaduna KADA Stars defeated their Sokoto counterpart in a closely contested game that concluded 24-23 in favor of the Kaduna boys.

Plateau state’s U-12 and U-15 girls won fair play teams in both categories, while Kaduna’s U-15 boys earned fair play in the U-15 boys category.

Winners

Under 12 Boys Category

Kaduna 1st

Sokoto 2nd

FCT 3rd

Under 12 Girls category

Sokoto 1st

Gboko 2nd

Plateau 3rd

Under 15 Girls Category

Sokoto 1st

Abia 2nd

Kaduna 3rd

Under 15 Boys Category

Sokoto 1st

Kebbi 2nd

Adamawa 3rd

*FINALS RESULTS

U-12 BOYS

Sokoto 23

Kaduna 24

U-15 GIRLS

Abia 14

Sokoto 19

U-15 BOYS

Kebbi 14

Sokoto 34

3RD PLACE

U-12 BOYS

FCT 24

Kano 8

U-15 GIRLS

Kaduna 21

FCT 17

U-15 BOYS

Adamawa 28

Kaduna 24