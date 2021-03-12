Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advocated for the establishment of state police if the present security challenges facing the country will be overcome

He was speaking in Sokoto while delivering the convocation lecture of Sokoto state University with the theme, Nigeria: some defining issues for the future.

The vice President spoke under four headings of Population growth, Climate Change, Security and unity.

He says the geographical space the country is dealing with regarding the security challenges is large and will require localise policing to handle.

Professor Osinbajo says there is the need to strengthened the capacity of state to handle the large span of ungoverned spaces in their domain.

He says the present security arrangement did not envisaged the current challenges and for a far reaching solution to be reached a new approach that will give the local people a stake in handling the challenges has become necessary.

Speaking on the nation’s population, the Vice President emphasized the need to provide the right kind of education to the teeming populace of the country.

He says to prepare for the future there is the need for creativity and change of approach to improve on innovation that will guaranteed effectiveness and efficiency.

According to him Nigeria must provide a globally competitive education for its youth that will ensure quality control and sustainability

On climate change and unity of the nation the vice president says the need for critical thinking that will come with solution to address the current challenges responsible for the heightened tension arising from the farmers headers conflict .

He says Nigerians must learn to use the nation’s diversity to the benefit of the country by promoting unity and working in harmony irrespective of individual differences for the betterment of the country.