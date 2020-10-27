All is now set for the 2020 National Handball Men and Women Premier League in Abuja this weekend

Earlier scheduled to begin last weekend at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja the national league was postponed due to the nationwide EndSARS protest

The Handball League will be the first contact sports competition following the easing of lockdown and restriction for all sports by the Presidential Task Force tackling Corona Virus

All 12 men and 10 women’s teams would compete in the competition under strict coronavirus safety protocol for improved cash prizes

This year’s tournament beginning on the 30th of October and ends on the 14th of November would also be played in one phase instead of the two phases of the previous editions

Kano Pillars and Safety Babes are the defending champions in the men and women’s categories