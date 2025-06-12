The National Assembly is set to receive President Bola Tinubu to a joint session of the two parliaments.

Banners with the names and pictures of serving and past Presidents of the Senate and Speakers, as well the one welcoming Mr. President to the Natiomal now adorn the complex.

The complex is decorated with Nigeria’s white and green colours; signifying its agricultural endowment.

Since 2018, Nigeria has celebrated every June 12 as democracy day, recognising the historical election as a watershed in the nation’s political journey.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is ’26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development ‘.

Mr. President is expected at 12pm when he will address Nigerians on the state of the nation.