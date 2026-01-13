Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has criticised the arrest and continued detention of 52 students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, describing the action as an attempt to stifle legitimate civic participation and silence young people speaking out against insecurity. In a statement issued on Tuesday...

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the senator demanded the unconditional release of the students, who were taken into custody following protests over rising kidnappings and other security threats in Edo State.

She argued that demonstrations and public advocacy should not be treated as criminal acts in a democracy.

“Dialogue, not detention, is the pathway to peace and progress,” Akpoti-Uduaghan said. “Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting about issues that affect their environment, welfare, and future.”

Natasha also accused the Edo State authorities of missing the real issue, urging them to confront the worsening security situation rather than targeting those drawing attention to it.

“The government of Edo State must focus on addressing the concerns of kidnappings and other forms of insecurity, rather than suppressing discerning and courageous voices,” she stated.

The senator stressed that peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution and remains one of the most important ways citizens, especially young people, can demand accountability from those in power.

“Silencing students through arrests only deepens mistrust and widens the gap between government and the governed. Engagement and honest dialogue are the responsible responses,” the Senator added.

She concluded by expressing solidarity with the detained students and their families, saying her intervention is consistent with her long-standing commitment to justice, democratic freedoms and the empowerment of young Nigerians.