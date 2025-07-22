The Senator Representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Udughan, has arrived the National Assembly to resume following a Court order....

She had indicated during the weekend that She will be resuming at the National Assembly following a Court order for her re-instatement, describing her suspension as excessive.

Senate Spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, had issued a Statement countering her announced plan to resume plenary adding that no court ordered her resumption at the Senate.

Shge had also reportedly applied for reisntatement of her official security details before her appearance at the National Assembly.

Reports however indicate that She was barred from gaining access to the National Assembly Complex by Secuirty agents.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended following a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into her conduct on the floor of the Senate.

The crisis was as a result of the re-assignment of seats in the Senate which affected her over which She had a heated argument with President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

She later made an allegation of Sexual harrassment against the President of the Senate.

After her failure to respond to issues raised by the Senate Committee on Ethics, She was placed on suspension and has been having a running battle with the Senate over the suspension.

Akpoti-Uduaghan has gone to Court to reveerse the decision with the latest being delivered by Justice Binta Murtala Nyarko of the Federal High Court describing her suspension as excessive.

Observers will now be watching closely at who blinks first between the Senate and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.